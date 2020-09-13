Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,620 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Motco increased its position in Essential Utilities by 334.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average is $42.90.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $384.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.2507 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

In other news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,016,908.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTRG. TheStreet raised Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

