Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,846 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 56.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 40,217 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco by 10.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 312,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 30,479 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Invesco by 28.1% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Invesco by 6.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Invesco by 56.7% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 104,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 37,836 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan bought 290,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Beshar bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,601.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVZ. Barclays cut shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

