Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,593 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,730,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $347,395,000 after buying an additional 1,259,084 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,269,390 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $330,117,000 after buying an additional 273,845 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,222,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $462,466,000 after buying an additional 2,415,006 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,566,371 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $227,625,000 after buying an additional 42,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,343,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,119,000 after buying an additional 801,403 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.27. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

