CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Holdings Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 199,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in CMS Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 15,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,753,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 775,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,331,000 after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 118.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,222,000 after purchasing an additional 271,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,743 shares of company stock worth $538,927. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.14. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

