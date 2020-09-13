Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,684 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 60.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 287.3% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,007.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Sally E. Blount acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,127. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.32.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $228.90 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $304.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.05.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

