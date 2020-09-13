Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM opened at $383.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.03, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.65 and a 200-day moving average of $204.75. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $478.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $211.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total transaction of $707,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.10, for a total value of $3,942,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,195 shares of company stock valued at $107,003,689. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

