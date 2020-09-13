Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $2.79 Million in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 122,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Meridian Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $15.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $623.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $26.58.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

