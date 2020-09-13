American International Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,945,000 after purchasing an additional 233,799 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,693,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after buying an additional 321,655 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,111,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,102,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after buying an additional 84,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after buying an additional 44,984 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HASI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. BofA Securities cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,313.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $40.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 31.48 and a quick ratio of 31.48. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

