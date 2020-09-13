Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,763 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Schrodinger were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Schrodinger by 717.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 74,557 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,190,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SDGR opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average is $71.53. Schrodinger Inc has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $99.50.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schrodinger Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Schrodinger from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

In related news, major shareholder & Melinda Gates Foundatio Bill sold 163,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $11,521,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,864,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,234,259.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jenny Herman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,751,395 shares of company stock valued at $177,653,636 in the last 90 days.

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

