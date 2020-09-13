Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 18.5% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,727,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,552,000 after acquiring an additional 269,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after buying an additional 49,848 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 330.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 368,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after buying an additional 282,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after buying an additional 49,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 99.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after buying an additional 123,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $92,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 23,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $851,065.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,159,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,108,817.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,193,410 shares of company stock worth $101,154,422. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SSTK shares. Truist raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Shutterstock from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

NYSE SSTK opened at $48.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. Shutterstock Inc has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $59.45.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $159.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.89%.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

