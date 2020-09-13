State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,994 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.10% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,935,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 436,781 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period.

PTEN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.35 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

