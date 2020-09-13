Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,849 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. State Street Corp lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,497,000 after buying an additional 413,875 shares in the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,479,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 444.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,103,000 after purchasing an additional 284,088 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,907,000 after purchasing an additional 149,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,906,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $177.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.33.

Shares of CASY opened at $179.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $183.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.18 and a 200-day moving average of $157.76.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

