American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Installed Building Products worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.62.

NYSE IBP opened at $94.50 on Friday. Installed Building Products Inc has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $96.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 300,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,250 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 628,644 shares of company stock valued at $55,141,580. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.