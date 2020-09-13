Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $21.01 Million Holdings in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,199,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,995 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Callaway Golf worth $21,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Callaway Golf by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELY shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Compass Point cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Shares of ELY opened at $19.31 on Friday. Callaway Golf Co has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

