Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,652 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 17,960,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,225,000 after buying an additional 59,796 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,467,000 after buying an additional 3,218,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,053,000 after buying an additional 78,192 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,379,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after buying an additional 336,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after buying an additional 98,558 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $77,671.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,755.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Shares of IRWD opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 160.69%. The business had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

