Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF (NYSEARCA:SOIL) Shares Up 0.5%

Sep 13th, 2020

Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF (NYSEARCA:SOIL)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.16. 39,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 468% from the average session volume of 6,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15.

