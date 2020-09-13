APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.13% of Ingredion worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Ingredion by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 552.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Ingredion by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 52,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $78.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ingredion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.25). Ingredion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

