Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Stock Position Increased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 50.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 19.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.92. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

