Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 907,098 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.22% of Xerox worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xerox by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,940,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,795,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,786,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xerox by 528.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,575,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,601 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,448,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,273,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after acquiring an additional 866,686 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.67. Xerox Corp has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

In other Xerox news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $187,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 650,698 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $10,801,586.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,633,082 shares of company stock worth $44,660,299. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

