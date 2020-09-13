APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases Shares of 75,760 Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Crowdstrike by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 67.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,497,000 after buying an additional 610,004 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 338.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 31,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 130.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 21,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,386,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crowdstrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 212,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total value of $27,037,569.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $123,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,679,867 shares of company stock valued at $912,942,961 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $126.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.77. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $153.10.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Crowdstrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

