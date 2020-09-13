M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth about $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 11,525.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $101.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.95. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.39.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

