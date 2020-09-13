APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.1% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $96.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.53. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $153.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

