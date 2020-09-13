Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,834 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Dell were worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dell in the 1st quarter worth $220,177,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell by 39.2% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,476,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,349 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 1,662.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,331,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,168 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,096,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,981,000 after purchasing an additional 732,664 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 835,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,920,000 after purchasing an additional 605,298 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 146,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $9,747,040.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 457,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,442,957.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $10,806,666.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,910 shares in the company, valued at $12,851,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,676 shares of company stock valued at $46,991,996 over the last ninety days. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DELL opened at $66.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $68.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Dell had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dell from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.72.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

