APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 60,545 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 60,545 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.13% of Williams-Sonoma worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $348,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 67.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,360,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,262,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,566,560.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,390,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.79.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $91.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $101.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

