Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) by 87.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 404,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,703,795 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 13.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE IDE opened at $9.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91. Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $11.87.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

