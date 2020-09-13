Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.71 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,409 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,417 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 34.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $1,157,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $954,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,637 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Raymond James set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

FCX opened at $16.27 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

