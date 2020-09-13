Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,441 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,565,000 after purchasing an additional 514,528 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 153,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 106,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Gelatt acquired 28,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.52 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,668,560.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $41.07 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.18.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

