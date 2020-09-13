Lance Baldo Sells 4,149 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Lance Baldo sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $165,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lance Baldo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Lance Baldo sold 2,083 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $75,342.11.

On Thursday, August 6th, Lance Baldo sold 6,250 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Lance Baldo sold 6,250 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $295,812.50.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11,430.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,243,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,097,000 after buying an additional 3,215,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,812,000 after buying an additional 1,802,283 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,723,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,389,000 after buying an additional 1,225,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,933,000 after buying an additional 1,169,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,522,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,284,000 after buying an additional 922,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

