Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 26,909 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,863 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 26,909 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 412.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 61.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert purchased 15,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $497,384.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $189,460 over the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.73.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

