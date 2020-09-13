Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) by 28,973.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,461 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.34% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KALA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $325,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,906,000 after acquiring an additional 158,283 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 71,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,993.41% and a negative return on equity of 105.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KALA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

