TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of IGM Biosciences worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,079,000 after purchasing an additional 113,561 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 426,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,926,000 after purchasing an additional 269,704 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $11,209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,965 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 1,704,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 136,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 136,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

IGMS opened at $55.12 on Friday. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $80.55. The company has a current ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.99.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IGMS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 41,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,872,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $30,220.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,849,203.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 163,125 shares of company stock valued at $7,839,262 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

