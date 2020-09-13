Marshall Wace North America L.P. Boosts Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 752.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 50,301 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,554,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,079 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,332,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,701,000 after acquiring an additional 601,251 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 2,006,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,245,000 after acquiring an additional 676,931 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,596,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter worth $14,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,736,807.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OEC opened at $14.20 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $862.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.02 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

