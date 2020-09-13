Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,351,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 40.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,007,000 after acquiring an additional 791,364 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 148.9% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 449,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after acquiring an additional 269,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 62.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,753,000 after purchasing an additional 268,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 108,703 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $121.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 115.43, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $126.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $30,670.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 308,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,332.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.26 per share, for a total transaction of $59,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,589.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.