John Michael Arthur Knowlton Acquires 13,470 Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton purchased 13,470 shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$175,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$500,500.

Shares of CRR.UN stock opened at C$12.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.58. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$9.26 and a 12-month high of C$16.71. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 19.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 130.89%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

