First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,077 Shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group stock opened at $161.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $94.58 and a 1 year high of $213.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.45.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported $26.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter.

ESGR has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Enstar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

