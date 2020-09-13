Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,597 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.61. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $117.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The business had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total transaction of $4,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,031,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $196,356.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,444 shares in the company, valued at $19,295,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,545 shares of company stock valued at $42,821,188 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

