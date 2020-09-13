Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Position Lessened by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,937 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Primerica by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Primerica by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRI. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

PRI opened at $120.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.43 and its 200-day moving average is $110.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.34. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.39 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,354.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $407,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,170. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

