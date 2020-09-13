First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $955,000 Stock Holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 272.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the second quarter worth $62,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 258.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 26.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Godaddy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Oppenheimer began coverage on Godaddy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Godaddy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Godaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Godaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Godaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

In other Godaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $3,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,671.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 10,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $857,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,762,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,822 shares of company stock worth $5,723,427. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. Godaddy Inc has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $89.00.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a positive return on equity of 50.04% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $806.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.