Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $542,000 Position in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 111,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.21% of Carrols Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,249 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,270,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 80,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1,064.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

TAST stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $373.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $368.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TAST shares. BidaskClub upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Carrols Restaurant Group Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

