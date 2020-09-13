Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stake in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.17% of Avanos Medical worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $31.04 on Friday. Avanos Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $48.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.