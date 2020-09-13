Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,630 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ingevity worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ingevity by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ingevity by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Ingevity by 11.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in Ingevity by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ingevity by 8.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.59. Ingevity Corp has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $94.67.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NGVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ingevity from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

