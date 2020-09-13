Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,385 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2,496.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Unum Group by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM opened at $18.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $49,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

