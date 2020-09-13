Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,296 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADPT. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 548.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADPT shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of ADPT opened at $40.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.75. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 16,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $740,758.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,806,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,231,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 8,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $343,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,412 shares in the company, valued at $96,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,391,444 shares of company stock worth $96,764,885. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

