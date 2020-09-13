Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Trading Down 0.6%

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.43. Approximately 821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45.

