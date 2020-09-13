Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,898 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of American Assets Trust worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 23.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 19,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.06 per share, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAT opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.88.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.24). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

