Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.16 Million Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 538.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,741 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.75% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,955,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,613,000 after acquiring an additional 68,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,067,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 550,024 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 646.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 243,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 211,025 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $344.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.33). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $342,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 691,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,572.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dennis M. Craven acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $34,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,140.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $708,510. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

