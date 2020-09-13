Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Patrick Industries worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 14.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $69.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $671,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,772 shares in the company, valued at $723,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $100,914.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 297,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,016 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

PATK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities upgraded Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Patrick Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

