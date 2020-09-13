Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 2,320 Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,320 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $177.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.55. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.58 and a 52-week high of $236.10.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $254.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.70 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CVCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.