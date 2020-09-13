Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 10.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 3.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 12.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 8.0% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 146,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR opened at $15.77 on Friday. KAR Auction Services Inc has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.47.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.