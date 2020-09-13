Marshall Wace LLP Has $976,000 Position in Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 32.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 252,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 62,590 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 403,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 279,217 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth $801,000. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $511.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.00 and a beta of 1.60. Golden Ocean Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

